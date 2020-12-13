Local chef opens pop-up restaurant to give back to the community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local chef is helping those in need this holiday season. Ron Sims — the owner of “Chef A GOGO” — opened a pop-up restaurant at the Boulevard Mall Saturday with the help of a few community partners.

The location passed out food and Christmas gifts to those who need them.

Sims says he wants to share his own success after pulling his way out of a life of poverty while living on the east coast.

“This is just something great to be a part of. This is a part of our brand, this is what we want to do. We want to give back to the community. I live here, I work here, and I couldn’t think of any better way to give back to the city of Las Vegas that has given so much to me,” said Sims. “With the Clark County School District being closed, there’s a lot of kids here in the Vegas Valley that aren’t eating a good meal. So today, we want to provide some hope.”

Sims served up orange chicken with rice and veggies, along with some dessert. It was all in pre-packaged containers to keep everyone safe.