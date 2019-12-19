Local chef makes her last cookie delivery to veterans after 13 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local chef is retiring after making her last, special delivery. Brenda Villatoro is a prior Acts of Kindness recipient for all the wonderful things she’s done to support our local veterans and troops abroad during the holiday season.

Chef Brenda comes from a military family and felt horrible for the treatment of Vietnam vets when they came back home. Because of this, she started baking cookies 13 years ago to send abroad to lift our troops’ spirits.

Nellis Air Force Base got involved, took her packages and air freighted them all over the world. Every package had a handwritten letter from schoolchildren and people in the community.

Villatoro also delivers the cookies locally every Christmas, and today, she made her last stop at the main VA hospital in Las Vegas.

“Labor of love. I can’t tell you the thanks and feelings I get when they light up, and it reminds them of home,” said Chef Brenda. “The most popular: chocolate chip and peanut butter.”

She said it’s very bittersweet that this is her last delivery but added she’s no longer 20-years-old.

Chef Brenda would like to continue on as an advisor if a younger person would like to take over.