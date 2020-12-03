Local charity helps moms and babies in need of diapers

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Baby’s Bounty, a local charity helping moms and babies in need, is making life for new parents a little bit easier. Earlier today, the nonprofit handed out free diapers and wipes during their weekly “diaper bank” event in Henderson.

Kelly Maxwell, executive director of Baby’s Bounty, says they launched this program in May as a result of the pandemic. Since then, they’ve seen an increase in the number of clients they serve.

“We do hear from our clients that they often have to make that terrible decision between buying food or buying diapers,” Maxwell shared. “It’s a heartbreaking decision for any parent. We would like to be part of that solution for our community members, and hopefully just provide that one service that allows their life to be just a little bit easier when it is tough for a lot of us.”

She added they’ve helped over 5,000 families with baby supplies and distributed more than 200,000 diapers since May.

The diaper bank is taking place every Wednesday through the end of the year at the Valley View Recreation Center. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You are required to register here.