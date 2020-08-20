Local charities to distribute backpacks and food donations for start of school year

Volunteers from Midwest Food Bank and The Salvation Army worked with Lucas Oil Stadium staff and Indiana National Guard members to box food items that will be sent to Indiana families, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Indianapolis. The food boxes were with shelf-stable items designed to help supplement the pantries of families who are struggling due to COVID-19 shut-downs. The Salvation Army prepped 10,000 boxes of food to help Hoosier families in need. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Salvation Army Southern Nevada, Latter Day Saints Charities, Zappos for Good, The City of North Las Vegas and other community entities will distribute donated supplies for students on Friday.

Backpacks filled with school supplies and boxes of food will be distributed to families impacted by COVID-19.

“Although students may not be in a classroom setting this fall, they still need all the necessary supplies to give each and every one of them a strong start this school year,” said Capt. Anthony Barnes, Clark County Commander for The Salvation Army Southern Nevada.

To receive a backpack donation, students must bring at least ONE of the following documentations:

Confirmation of school registration for each student

Lease/rental agreement that identifies student(s)

Dept. of Welfare award letter that identifies student(s)

SNRHA confirmation that identifies the student(s)

The drive-thru distribution event will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. at the parking lot of the City of North Las Vegas City Hall located at 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North.