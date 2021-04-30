Local celebrity stylist works as ‘reset coach’ for women, offers help with reestablishing identities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are your kids now off to college, and you’ve sort of lost your identity, direction or focus?

There is help — help from one of the top Las Vegas makeup artists for celebrities and politicians, who has now expanded her focus to help women re-establish themselves.

“You fall off the horse, then you have your pity- party, and then it’s time to get up, very slowly,” said Barbara Jo Batterman of “The Batterman Group.”

Batterman created a full-service agency representing some of the most talented makeup, hair and wardrobe stylists to the stars.

She has lived in Las Vegas since the 90’s.

She has been hired for the Billboard Music Awards, ACMA’s and Miss America pageants.

She worked on Paul McCartney, President Barack Obama, Heidi Klum and Toby Keith, in addition to thousands of others.

During the pandemic she got certified as a “reset coach” for women.

“Especially the women who have had a family and raised their kids, and now their kids are off to university and they’re feeling, ‘ok now what am I supposed to do,’ and it’s their time,” said Batterman. “So, I’m all about putting them up on a pedestal, and having them rise a bit and say what do I want to do, how do I want to feel, and what do I have to do to help myself.”

A reset coach takes things one step at a time.

The consult is free, and if you are interested after that, Batterman asks for a three-month commitment because she says it takes that amount of time to see any noticeable change.

You can contact her by CLICKING HERE.