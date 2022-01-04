Local Catholic school students have 1 more day of remote learning

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Diocese of Las Vegas Catholic Schools has confirmed it will continue remote learning for its students Wednesday. Students will return to in-person instruction on Thursday.

In a letter sent out to parents on December 31, the diocese writes, “Newly released data shows that cases are rising fastest among children, teenagers and young adults. Based upon the data and guidance we have received, our schools will provide remote learning instruction (online) for all students on Tuesday, January 4th and Wednesday, January 5th. Our schools will resume in-person instruction on Thursday, January 6th. The Restoration Council’s medical team believes that this step will greatly reduce the likelihood of further transmission following the holiday break.”