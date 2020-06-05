Local casinos reopen with large turnouts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most of the valley’s local casinos are now open and it appears the locals are also ready to get out and play.

“It was very warm and inviting to be in here today,” one resident told 8 News Now.

That’s what you want to hear. Things were almost back to normal at local casinos.

At Santa Fe Station, it almost felt like family getting back together again.

“Our guests are our total families. So, I think from everybody’s point of view we hadn’t seen them in a while we were just last night we were really ready to have them come back here and welcome them in,” said Brent Arena, Santa Fe general manager. “It was great to see the guys we hadn’t seen in a few months.”

“I was getting tired of sitting in that house,” said local Elizabeth Clason. “I hope we can stay out.”

“Now that today’s here, we’re not going to stay in anymore,” said Chris Williamson. “We’re going to go out and start experiencing regular life again.”

We also went across town check it out the Orleans. Once you’re given the “all clear” at the temperature check at the front door, let the games begin.

“It’s been a long two months for everybody in Las Vegas,” said David Strow of Boyd Gaming. “So, with the opportunity to come back into play again, I think everybody’s really excited about that and I think that’s what you saw last night is a lot of excitement.”

Typically, the casinos are about half full right now, but everybody knows, these properties were not built for half capacity. Everybody is looking forward to the next step of fully reopening Las Vegas.