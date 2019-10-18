Local cannabis company gets permits to open new restaurant and café

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Planet 13 Holdings Inc. announced Friday that they plan to open and operate a new restaurant and café at their dispensary in Las Vegas.

The company owns Planet 13 Cannabis Entertainment Complex, where the Rickety Cricket Café and Purc Coffee Shop will be located.

Courtesy: Planet 13

The business says they received all permits to open the bistro/pizzeria and coffee shop that will be able to seat between 130 to 150 customers who visit.

Courtesy: Planet 13

Rickety Cricket Café is operated by Rickety Cricket, an award-winning Arizona restaurant and craft brewery chain that has three locations in Arizona.

According to Planet 13, Rickety Cricket has a multi-year lease and a separate licensing agreement under which they pay a portion of profit to Planet 13.

There is no immediate date of when the restaurant and cafe will open to the public.