Local businesswoman shares impact Tony Hsieh made in her life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While many are looking for answers as to what happened leading up to the death of Tony Hsieh, one Las Vegas businesswoman who owns “See Us Now Staffing” shared how he personally impacted her life.

“I literally was sitting with Tony Hsieh talking to him because I went to where he was speaking at downtown and then he got me an appointment with his partners for me to go look at some shared space that they had,” said Laura Nowlan.

Nowlan described Hsieh as down to earth, friendly and willing to help as she was starting out in her business ventures.

“You know, he touched my heart in the sense where he taught me about culture,” Nowlan said. “How do you want to be known to the people you work with and to people that work for you? That’s what I mean by culture.”

She knows that Hsieh had an impact on so many and that he will be greatly missed.

“I’m only one person he touched; he gave so much to the community.”