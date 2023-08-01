LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, a local business owner’s friendship with a Ukrainian man took him to the frontlines four times.

Lance Zaal, a US Marine veteran, met his Ukrainian friend, Ivan, in business school in the United States. Their friendship inspired Zaal to help educate, train, and equip soldiers to defend their families and the country.

Zaal started off by sending boots and body armor, then he sent more sophisticated items, such as communications equipment and trip wires. He has been to Ukraine four times, documenting what the soldiers needed and providing drills and instructions for them.

“There was no one else there to give them the training that they needed. Even things like basic first aid. They weren’t taught how to handle their rifles so they could accurately engage in any kind of target,” said Zaal.

Zaal launched “Ghosts of Liberty,” an organization dedicated to equipping and training Ukrainians.

“As of today, I’ve raised about $6,000 since I started, but I have spent almost $200,000,” said Zaal. “This is a cause that’s important to me, and it’s important that Ukraine survives this. I can always make more money.”

Zaal says the people of Ukraine are hopeful and strong, adding that he believes it is important that they continue to be supported. His primary mission, he says, is educating Americans on the conflict and collecting items they need as he plans to return to Ukraine.

More information on Ghosts of Liberty is available on the organization’s website.

