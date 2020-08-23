Local businesses struggling with back rent due to COVID-19 closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local businesses are still struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. While many are back open, they’re still dealing with payment problems.

During the statewide COVID-19 shutdown, many businesses across the Las Vegas valley had to completely close. Without revenue coming in, they couldn’t pay rent. That is the main issue some businesses are dealing with right now.

The Hair Lounge, a hair and beauty salon near Jones and the 215 Beltway, is one local business that is struggling.

The owner says they have $16,000 in back rent from the three months they were closed, and need to pay it.

They tried to put the rent owned at the end of their lease, but they claim that isn’t an option they have.

They’re now raising money, and have about $2,500 so far.

“I would hope that everyone gets together and promotes local businesses and to shop local. Really look after all these mom and pop shops that are struggling and try to support them and reach out,” said Hair Lounge owner Lisa Ortiz.

Some businesses have already closed for good because of the financial struggle, but there is help available. For example, the Small Business Assistance Program and the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Hair Lounge says they don’t meet the requirements for either program, so they’ve set up a GoFundMe instead.

Applications for a new option, the Nevada Commercial Rent Assistance Program, will be open starting Monday, August 24. It includes funding of up to $10,000 to cover lease payments. For more information about this program, click HERE.