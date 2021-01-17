Some local businesses remain boarded up ahead of Biden’s inauguration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A few downtown Las Vegas businesses remain boarded up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Some shops and restaurants are increasing security measurers. Business owners plan to keep plywood up through Wednesday’s inauguration.

In Washington D.C., the Capitol is blocked off with miles of fencing and National Guard troops standing by.

Major cities and state capitals across the U.S. are preparing for possible violence ahead of Jan. 20.

The heightened safety measures are to prevent another deadly riot like what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In Las Vegas, there is barricade fencing and boarded windows at the Foley Federal Building.

In the Arts District, decorated window coverings were put up in March of 2020 due to break-ins when the state was shut down because of the pandemic.

These precautions are still in place. Derek Stonebarger, the owner of Rebar and Retro Vegas, called this year an “unpredictable” and “wild ride.”

“I would hope that nothing happens, but again, we are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best,” Stonebarger said.

He added that he would like to remove the boards from his businesses soon.