LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As local business owners prepare for ‘Las Vegas Restaurant Week’, many shared the importance of this year’s event, as the post-pandemic rebound continues.

Nick Palmeri is something of a staple in the local restaurant business.

“Every day I like the challenge,” Palmeri told 8 News Now.

He owns Gaetano’s Ristorante in Henderson and said he and his staff have been hard at work getting ready for ‘Las Vegas Restaurant Week.’

“It’s a great effort for us to generate revenue,” Palmeri explained. “And donate money.”

The annual 12-day event, which runs from June 6 through 17, gives some of the city’s finest restaurants the opportunity to help people in need.

Each offers a fixed price menu and gives a portion of the proceeds to Three Square Food Bank.

“I think it’s great that people are finally going out full capacity,” Palmeri said. “And enjoying themselves.”

It’s also great for restaurants like Gaetano’s, as they embrace pre-pandemic employment levels.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics May Job Report released Friday listed 390,000 jobs added across the United States.

Brian Gordon, Principal at Applied Analysis said hospitality rebounds are a bit part of that.

“We’ve seen the ebb and flow in the restaurant business as well,” Gordon explained. “And now we are seeing them get back to where they were.”

Therefore, anyone hoping to try something new in the next few weeks has the perfect opportunity to do just that, while also helping those who need it most.

“It’s just a great opportunity for people to venture out,” Palmeri concluded.

For more information on Las Vegas Restaurant Week click HERE.