Local businesses offer higher wages to hire, fill positions and keep up with demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Come June 1, Las Vegas will be operating at 100% capacity, so valley businesses are looking to hire and fill jobs immediately. However, it hasn’t been easy, and many employers are doing what they can, such as incentives like bonuses to higher hourly rates, hoping that people will apply for the open positions.

Casa Don Juan, located in the downtown Arts District, increased wages in hopes of quick hires. Along with several other restaurants around town, they are offering wages up to $20 an hour.

“Thanks to the loyal customers that we have, they keep coming back,” said Jesus Salas, the manager of Casa Don Juan.

Salas says Casa Don Juan is offering as much as $18 an hour, with the baseline being $11 for those just starting.

“It’s been a struggle trying to get new employees,” Salas said. “We lost a few due to the pandemic. We have raised our pay raise due to the competition that we have right now.”

Skinny Fats, a restaurant looking for line cooks, dishwashers, and servers, offers $20 an hour, while “Hot & Juicy Crawfish” is offering the same.

“I think it is great for the economy and also great for these people looking for jobs. It’s a competition,” Salas said.

Salas says it’s about offering employees the whole package, and that’s why at Casa Don Juan, they are offering benefits as well.

“Health Insurance, we provide that to our employees and the company is paying, so it is free for them, so that is a plus,” Salas said.