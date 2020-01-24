Local businesses near Las Vegas Strip hope to cash in on benefits of the NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Draft is expected to benefit many of the properties on the Las Vegas Strip, but they’re not the only ones. Local businesses in the area also anticipate cashing in on the fun.

A couple of places are already planning for the big event. For example, Ice Bar Las Vegas, a business on the Linq Promenade, is offering visitors a cool experience.

“If you can dream it, we can make it out of ice,” said Noel Bowman, the owner of Ice Bar Las Vegas.

When it comes to the NFL Draft weekend, Bowman wants to highlight one of the coldest games ever played in the league’s history.

“We’re going to try to recreate the 1967 ‘Ice Bowl’ because it goes perfectly with our theme,” Bowman said.

The NFL championship match-up between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The temperature was roughly 15 degrees below zero.

Bowman’s not going to make the bar that cold, but he wants ice sculptures of players and game memorabilia.

“Probably along the other walls, we’re going to have some of artifacts from the actual “Ice Bowl” such as those referee whistles,” Bowman said.

About a mile away, Italian restaurant Ferraro’s expects big business as well.

“We have multiple TVs that we could telecast here,” said Gino Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro’s restaurant.

The owner intends to schedule extra staff and possibly even decorate.

“We’re excited to have the event over here. The NFL here,” Ferraro said.

However, traffic remains a concern since plans show closures during the big event.

“It’s difficult to get to us if they close Flamingo, especially [because] that is a main through street to get to us,” said Ferraro.

A few blocks from the Linq Promenade will likely be the center of it all, a red carpet stage built here on the water of the Bellagio Fountains.

The NFL Draft takes place April 23 – 25.