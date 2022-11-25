LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– If Black Friday shopping isn’t in the cards, then small businesses are hoping customers turn to them the following day.

The Black Friday fever will transition to Small Business Saturday, and several owners have claimed those sales could determine their future.

Teana Barbour has been operating her health and healing company in downtown Summerlin since 2016. She told 8 News Now that the holiday shopping season is crucial to staying open, especially on Small Business Saturday.

“That’s how we save up all of our money and it gets us into the new year,” said Barbour.

Her team has been pulling in long hours since many of her products are made fresh, even offering customers samples at the door to lure in business.

Crystal Chase is another small business owner trying to grow her business in the midst of being surrounded by big box stores. She said the key is the value customers get.

“Shopping small is all about the experience, from the free gift we offer, to the pieces, to the events we plan for the community,” said Chase. “We do our best to get in touch with the community and they love us back for it.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Association, there are an estimated 33 million small businesses in the United States. Roughly 1.7 million Nevadans will shop over the holiday weekend, giving small businesses a boost.

“You can shop for food, see Santa and go ice skating with family to make memories,” said Chase. “Then you can come in and check out some cute gifts and do some Christmas shopping with us.”