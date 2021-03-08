Local businesses, leaders celebrate International Women’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tweet by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is among the many in support of International Women’s Day.

It’s a day to challenge gender bias and take action for equality.

A website devoted to the cause, www.internationalwomensday.com, asks “How will you help forge a gender equal world?”

In his message Monday morning, Gov. Sisolak said, “Happy #InternationalWomensDay! A day to celebrate the past & present contributions of women & acknowledge the indelible impacts they continue to make in our world’s history. Their strength & perseverance continues to be the driving force that keeps our society moving forward.”

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen said, “On this International Women’s Day, let’s shine a light on and celebrate all the women in our lives who have paved the way by fearlessly breaking down barriers throughout history.”

For more about International Women’s Day, visit https://www.internationalwomensday.com/About.

EVENTS COMMEMORATING #IWD2021:

A Las Vegas event at the Hard Rock Cafe — a livestream featuring local female performers and artists — will benefit The Cupcake Girls, a local nonprofit that supports individuals affected by domestic violence, sex trafficking, and those working in the sex industry.

During the livestream event, viewers can donate directly to The Cupcake Girls or purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win art featured in the show from the local female artists, according to a Hard Rock Cafe news release.

Singer/songwriters Betsy Holm, Brooke Allyson, Kat Marosok and Paige Overton will be joined by poet Jamilia Wimberly.

Art by local female artists Anna Arphan, Ashley Zabarte, Heather Toledo, Meron Asfaw, and Tanya-MISCREAT will be on display during the event and available for purchase and will remain on display in the Cafe during the month of March.

Watch the livestream on Hard Rock’s Facebook page.

The program will be available to re-watch and donate here: https://www.hardrockcafe.com/int-womens-day-info-2021.aspx

Also, Delivering with Dignity on Monday morning partnered with three organizations — all led by women — for an event at Honey Salt, 1031 Rampart Boulevard.

Representatives from the Girl Scouts, the Junior League and Girlfriend Time gathered to assemble and deliver meals to the doorsteps of the valley’s most vulnerable individuals and families who cannot safely leave their homes for food due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Delivering with Dignity has delivered more than 300,000 meals while keeping dozens of restaurant staff employed since launching nearly a year ago. Volunteer or make a donation by visiting: https://www.deliveringwithdignitylv.org.

More statements in honor of International Women’s Day:

