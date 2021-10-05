Local businesses already hiring holiday workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are still 81 days until Christmas, but many companies are already hiring seasonal workers.

Over the past few months, many industries have had major issues hiring employees. But businesses continue to recover from pandemic shutdowns, so the need for workers is growing.

“We’re always looking for new talent,” said Cristina Reding, the owner and president of Aroma Retail. “We have to fill this growth that we’re experiencing.”

Reding said in addition to offering an extensive benefits package, her company got creative in its latest round of holiday hiring.

“Most of our success was from word of mouth,” said Reding. “Recommendations from existing workers, from friends, family. That worked out very well for us.”

The Retail Association of Nevada says more flexibility, education assistance, and childcare options will also be needed to fill jobs.

Locally, UPS, USPS, Target, and Macy’s are all offering seasonal positions.

“The vast number of folks want jobs,” said Bryan Wachter, the senior vice president of the Retail Association of Nevada. “They want to earn a living and succeed. We need to be able to solve some of those hurdles to get them there.”

Wachter said there is also a unique opportunity this year for some seasonal workers to become permanent employees.

“We find that once they find their happy place here, they would want to stay,” said Reding. “That’s what we want them to do.”

The Retail Association of Nevada said many seasonal jobs will have to do with warehouse production and shipping. They’re asking everyone to move through the holidays with compassion, as many industries work through supply chain issues.