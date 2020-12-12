Local business steps up donate toys and $10K to Miracle Flights, Three Square, and the Salvation Army

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Local business stepped up to spread some holiday cheer and donate $10,000 to some well deserving non-profit organizations that do so much good!

Multipure International donated $5,000 to Miracle Flights, $5,000 to Three Square, and a truckload of toys to Salvation Army of Southern Nevada this week.

This week officially marks 50 years in business for family-owned, Las Vegas-based Multipure International.

Multipure is led by “President Zachary Rice, the son and nephew of Multipure’s founders.”