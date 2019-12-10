Local business stays busy installing lights, holiday decorations on homes across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One seasonal job that really takes off during the holidays is light installations, and houses in the valley are no exception. As soon as the holidays roll around, so do crews as they begin installing lights and decorations on both homes and commercial properties.

Gabor Viczko, owner of Holiday Illumination, started his seasonal business about 20 years ago after customers from his window cleaning company asked if he hung lights. Eventually, Viczko hopped on board the idea and began growing the business. What first started out as a few homes has now grown to installing displays on 200 to 300 homes each year. Holiday Illumination also does work for commercial properties in town.

“Everybody thinks that to put lights up, it’s easy. It’s not. The installation on something [big] is not easy,” Viczko said.

The brick and mortar store works on properties each year from September to January. Viczko’s crews, made up of full time and seasonal employees, start installing holiday lights as early as October. Along with the help of some of his window cleaners, he hires painters, plumbers and landscapers that are laid off or are not working during this time of year.

Each job they do requires time and planning. Because of the variety of homes in the valley, every client is dealt with case by case.

After calling to set up an appointment, a designer comes out to the house to give an estimate and suggest ideas to help the homeowner come up with a plan and budget for the holiday display.

Once the homeowner signs off on what they want, Viczko’s crew sets up a time to come out and install the lights. They will also maintain the displays if any are destroyed by rough weather, like rain. In January, they go back to each property to take down the lights.

All the displays, wreaths, garlands, lights and more are provided by the business. They measure everything at the property, and then work to put together the props in their 10,000-square-foot warehouse.

Minimum installation starts at $750. For more information, click here or call them at (702) 804-1880.