LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Small Business Saturday is all about shopping locally, but some businesses around the valley have seen skyrocketing online sales.

Popped, located at 9480 S. Eastern Avenue, has always had a storefront, but within the last couple of years, its online business has taken over.

“We’re like should we just stop the retail and only do an online business because it’s so great,” said Jean-Francois Chavanel, co-owner of Popped. “Overall, we feel like it’s important to have a storefront here in Las Vegas.”