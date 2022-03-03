LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As new developments grow along Main Street in the Arts District near downtown Las Vegas, some current business owners are speaking out about the trouble with keeping up on the rent as the area flourishes.

The doors to Fowler Fine Art on Main Street and Colorado Avenue in the Arts District are now closed after the owner Priscilla Fowler says she was forced to move a couple of blocks over to Commerce and Utah due to high rent increases.



She’s not the only business owner moving to a new spot, 8 News Now also spoke to Jeff Young owns Modern Mantiques, and he says he has a month to find a new location.

“That’s really the trouble I see right now down here is affordability and keeping the authenticity of the area intact which seems to be going to the wayside,” he said.

Fowler says her move is also temporary and she has four months to find a permanent shop she can afford.

“I started to speak up about it and I wanted to know why the city can’t change the zoning or make it difficult for landlords to sit on empty lots when this is 18 blocks, and it was set up by the city for art-related stuff and a bunch of enterprising landlords came in a bought it all up and have been releasing it a bit at a time,” Fowler said.

Young adds that while he is worried about the future of the Arts District, he says he is hopeful he won’t have to move too far.

“We would like to stay down here, that’s our goal to stay in the arts district and grow with it, be a part of it. I’m hoping we can find something or work with some of the landlords down here because there are some really good landlords down here, unfortunately owning property is a business like anything else,” he added.

The City of Las Vegas does offer incentive programs to small businesses and assist local businesses to relocate within the city in certain types of situations.