Local business owners share financial struggles as Nevada’s ‘statewide pause’ continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After Gov. Steve Sisolak announced another extension of Nevada’s “statewide pause,” local business owners shared the financial hardships they’ve faced with such low-capacity limits in place.

“It really makes it tough,” restaurant owner John Simmons told 8 News Now of the restrictions.

The governor cited COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death rate spikes as the reason behind the continued mitigation measures, along with the expected impact from holiday gatherings.

“We’re losing $10 to $20,000 per month right now,” Camp Rhino Gym owner Julie Johnston added, sharing her experience.

The pause, which is now set to continue through mid-February, means a 25% capacity limit for places like gyms and restaurants.

“We are banding together, and we are helping each other figure out all of these extra processes that we need to go through just to keep our businesses afloat,” Johnston said of local efforts.

Those who spoke with us said the financial burden has been tough to bear for any business affected by the current cutbacks.

“No restaurant is going to survive and make money at 50%,” restaurant owner Tabitha Simmons said, “and they definitely are going to lose money at 25%.”

Therefore, they are asking everyone to follow the current health guidelines, so they can stay afloat and welcome customers safely.

“We are definitely following the rules,” Johnston said. “We are wearing our masks.”

“Let’s get through this so we can get back,” Simmons concluded.

Sisolak added Monday that while the statewide pause is set to last for another 30 days after Jan. 15, the mitigation guidelines could change if Nevada’