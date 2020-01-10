Local business owner talks the Year of the Rat, creating a new concept in Chinatown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Millions around the globe will celebrate Chinese New Year with age-old traditions, delicious food and more. 2020 marks the Year of the Metal Rat, a time where new opportunities for finding true love and earning a little more cash abound.

The Year of the Rat comes right after the Year of the Earth Pig and before the Year of the Metal Ox.

“The rat, a lot of people are saying it is a sign of very smart, a survivor … there is a compatibility issue, as well,” revealed Gary Chan, broker and property manager for Ansons Realty. “The person who was born in the year of the rat, it will be their year, but also it means a lot of changes will be happening.”

Chan says it will be a good year for him as he is an ox, which is compatible with the rat. He said as a business owner, he’d like to find business partners with a compatible sign.

He also noted they’re working to create a new concept in Chinatown, involving several name brands.

We wish you a wonderful new year, brimming with new beginnings and renewals!