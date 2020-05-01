Local business owner shares creative plan as Governor Sisolak eases COVID-19 restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As local business owners prepare to open safely after Governor Sisolak’s announcement to ease COVID-19 restrictions, 8 News Now spoke with one downtown owner who’s shared his creative changes to stay afloat.

“You can do it,” ReBar and Boardwalk Liquors owner Derek Stonebarger said. “You just gotta try.”

Stonebarger has completely morphed his business model since state shut downs started, turning to curbside pickup and drive through options.

His bar along Main Street has become an online order, curbside pickup general store. Stonebarger and his staff offer over 500 products, including alcohol, food and hygiene supplies.

“Setting up a curbside like the governor is talking about is a smart move,” he told 8 News Now.

Governor Steve Sisolak announced plans to loosen recent regulations Thursday, allowing retail stores to offer drive through or curbside pickup starting May 1, as they work toward a tentative reopening with strict guidelines on May 15.

“The next 15 days will be our effective transition,” Governor Sisolak said during a news conference. “To a safe and methodical reopening of our economy.”

While Stonebarger admits these processes might differ depending on the product offered, he hopes others follow his lead.

“Some retail shops will hopefully be able to do something like this,” Stonebarger explained. “This is the safest business model out there.”

This way, business owners can move toward a new normal while they focus on everyone’s health and safety.

“You need to open as you can,” Stonebarger concluded. “If you want to save your American dream.”

8 News Now also spoke with a retail shop owner in the Downtown Arts District Thursday. She said retail owners are working on plans to reopen safely.

Some should be able to present a more detailed plan in the next few days.