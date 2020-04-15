Local business owner makes, donates face coverings to Valley organizations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Businesses in the Valley are recognizing there’s a need for supplies during the coronavirus pandemic. One of those needs are face masks and face coverings.

Thankfully, many businesses are stepping up to help in any way possible. The owner of Tailor Shop by Larissa is contributing by donating face coverings to local organizations.

“We are donating masks to Nevada Youth Association, the homeless youth. We are donating for the hospitals,” said Larissa Navarro, owner of Tailor Shop by Larissa. “I have donated a few for hospitals, senior centers. Yes, we are helping anyone that we can.”

Navarro said her company is selling and shipping face coverings to different states, and they currently produce from 150 up to 300 masks a day.

She said the cancellations of prom celebrations and weddings impacted her business but making face coverings is helping her stay afloat.