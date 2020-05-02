Local business offers ‘design your own’ face coverings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local, small business wants to help Las Vegas residents make their face coverings a little more unique.

For the past few years, “Picture This Clothing” has helped kids and their families design their own clothes.

The process is simple: print out a coloring sheet, draw a design and upload through a smartphone.

Now, the company is using their technology to print cloth face coverings for adults, kids and even dolls.

Picture This Clothing’s CEO and co-founder says their new take is a way to help bring some happiness to kids and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maybe we can make it a little less scary and daunting, and something that still lets them express themselves, ya know?” Jaimee Newberry, CEO and co-founder of Picture This Clothing said. “Let them still have a little bit of fun and expression, and maybe bring some smiles in this kind of crazy time.”

The company will start taking orders for the face coverings on Tuesday, May 5.

It will donate 10% from each order to a local charity, which will change every month.

The proceeds from May will go to Project 150, a nonprofit that provides free basic necessities to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

To take a look at the product and how to build it, CLICK HERE.