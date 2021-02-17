Local business donates 140 backpacks, supplies to Whitney Elementary students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For some local students, having the essentials like a backpack, pencil and other supplies isn’t a reality.

A generous donation is giving kids at one school in the far east valley what they need for free.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, parents of students at Whitney Elementary can start picking up their free school supplies.

For “Random Acts of Kindness Day,” local business “Max Pawn” decided to donate 140 backpacks stuffed with school supplies. As an added bonus, each backpack has a wellness kit.

Whitney Elementary is a Title I school, in an area where so many families face additional challenges. The students receiving the stuffed backpacks are returning to in-person hybrid learning.

Whitney Elementary School Principal Melissa Roehm says these donations are crucial for the kids.

“Our population definitely needs some love. We are so proud of our community donors… that really step up for our families,” said Roehm.

The latest 2019-2020 information from “Nevada Report Card” shows enrollment at the east side elementary school is about 470 students. The majority of the students are Hispanic, making up 51% of enrollment, followed by white students who made up 25%.

A lot of families need some extra help right now as they send their kids back inside the classroom, and this is just one act of kindness assisting with the effort.