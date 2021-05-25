Local business continues to fight to stay open following effects of the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For more than a year, local businesses have struggled to keep their doors open due to the immense hardships of the pandemic. Many businesses like ‘Sister’s Oriental Market and Video’ on Fremont and Bruce are still feeling the effects today.

For 31 years, the market’s shelves have remained stocked with traditional foods and ingredients, but the owners are now fighting to stay open after a difficult year.

Rarely ever taking a break, Daovanh Luangrath, the owner of Sister’s Oriental Market and Video, is the steady force behind one of only a handful of Laotian restaurants in las vegas.

“I’m so happy; that’s why I’m coming up on that 31 years; a long, long, long time,” Luangrath said.

After being denied pandemic financial assistance three times, Luangrath will have to close her family-run shop.

8 News Now Re4porter Kate Houston has the story of Luangrath’s last-ditch effort to keep the business open.