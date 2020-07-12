Local brewery helps fight racial injustice through ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As protests against racial injustice continue across the nation, different industries are stepping in to support the cause. Breweries are using their skills to make a change locally.

Breweries across the US are selling the “Black is Beautiful” imperial stout. Bad Beat Brewing says this collaborative effort to fight injustice is just the start here in Las Vegas.

The idea for the initiative started in Austin, Texas — encouraging breweries around the nation to put their own twist on the recipe.

It really is about conversation, education, and exposure,” said Ashlie Randolph with the NAACP.

100 percent of the profits from the “Black is Beautiful” beer and merchandise at Bad Beat Brewing will be going to the NAACP’s Las Vegas Chapter.

“Unfortunately the craft beer world is predominantly white. We want to change that,” said Amber Barkley — part owner of Bad Beat Brewing. “We want to make anybody feel welcome, everybody included. All different races, all different colors.”

This initiative is setting the foundation for a long-term effort to create a space where everyone is welcome.

“It’s not just the financial contribution,” Randolph said. “It’s actually taking a stand and saying ‘Hey this is community we’re a part of, we love this community, but we know we can do better.’”

Bad Beat Brewing is not alone in this effort. Eight other breweries around the valley are stepping in to support the fight for equality and inclusion, one beer at a time.