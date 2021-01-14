Local brewers discuss growing craft beer scene in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Breweries are quickly popping up near downtown Las Vegas in the Arts District. This is adding to a growing “craft beer scene” in Southern Nevada.

The team at HUDL Brewing Company spent their Thursday morning doing what they do best — crafting beer.

“There’s a cool blend of science, and there’s a ton of art in making a beer,” said Skip Norfolk of HUDL Brewing.

HUDL opened in October of last year, adding to the list of new businesses in the rapidly expanding Arts District.

Any #CraftBeer lovers in #LasVegas?



More breweries are popping up in the Arts District! I spoke to the owners of HUDL Brewing and Nevada Brew Works about the emerging craft beer scene, and what the future holds.



Tap into my story on @8NewsNow at 5 pm 🍻 pic.twitter.com/bQh1wJtvbj — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) January 14, 2021

“I think the people are starving for a place like this,” said Kenneth Cooper of HUDL Brewing. “Some place they can come and release, put your phone down, have regular conversation, drink good beer.”

Business partners Kenneth Cooper and Skip Norfolk share a large patio on Main Street and Imperial Highway with Jason Taylor of Nevada Brew Works, which opened last September.

Related Content WEB EXTRA: New breweries pop up across Arts District

“The two breweries kind of have a synergy effect, and you couple that with another restaurant going in between us here I think this patio is going to get a lot of attention moving forward,” Taylor said.

Nevada Brew Works and HUDL Brewing Company join a handful of other craft breweries near downtown.

They say this is offering an alternative for locals in their 20s and 30s, as well as families who don’t want to go to The Strip or Fremont Street.

“People are excited more breweries are starting to pop up, that we have sort of a location you can go where they’re clustering,” Taylor said.

“Everybody has a different vibe,” Cooper said. “I think that’s what makes our district also interesting is not one location is exactly the same.”

With every new brewery that opens, they say Las Vegas is on a path to become another craft beer hub — much like Denver or Portland.

“It’s an exciting place to be right now,” Norfolk said. “We want to be a part of the solution to the Arts District and the local community.”

Both breweries are open and following COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.

They’re encouraging the community to stop by and see the recently added businesses in the Arts District.