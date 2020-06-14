Local boy scouts retire flags to commemorate Flag Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inspired by decades of state and local celebrations, the Las Vegas Council Boy Scouts of America retired American flags on Sunday to honor the nation’s symbol of democracy.

Over time, flags become tattered and worn. They are not supposed to be tossed in the trash, instead, flags are supposed to be retired.

The Las Vegas Area Council Boy Scouts of America has taken on that task by properly retiring old flags.

Every 15 minutes as cars drove by to drop off flags at the Donald W. Reynolds Scouting Resource Center, one of five troops performed a brief ceremony.

The Las Vegas Area Council Boy Scouts of America’s @boyscouts performed flag retirement ceremonies in honor of Flag Day @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/P5ho1Q7j5h — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) June 14, 2020

“I’m just glad to be part of something important and meaningful to our country,” Robert Bevacqua with Troop 932 said.

Our current flag has a special meaning to the Boy Scouts. In 1958, 17-year-old Boy Scout Bob Heft created the design as a school project.

“They’re doing the retiring all by themselves, it’s all about giving back and giving back to them,” Scout Executive Todd Walter for the Las Vegas Boy Scout Council said. “I’m really pleased to see the reverence which these young men are handling the flags, it shows that it really means something to them.”

Fulfilling their duty to country, these scouts continue the tradition to honor our nation’s flag.

Flag Day, on June 14, was officially established by a proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson in 1916.

It wasn’t until 1949 when it was designated as National Flag Day by President Harry Truman.