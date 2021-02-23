Local boy, 10, makes good on promise to help shelter dogs

Van Meer is CEO of Victor’s Doggy Cookies with a mission to feed every single shelter dog. (Photo credit: NSPCA)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley boy is helping feed dogs in shelters by donating money from his dog cookie business.

Victor Van Meer is the CEO of Victor’s Doggie Cookies. He works alongside his father to create dog cookie creations made from fresh, human-grade ingredients.

Each month, the fifth grader selects a shelter to receive a donation from him. This time it was the Nevada SPCA. It received a $750 donation to buy food for the dogs waiting to be adopted.

According to the SPCA, Van Meer was inspired after his family adopted two dogs who were just one day away from being euthanized. At that time, he made a pledge.

“I felt joy [that] I could save two dogs, so I wanted to raise money for animal shelters because I love animals and want the best for them,” said Van Meer.

If you would like to learn more about Victor’s Doggy Cookies, here’s a link.

Nevada SPCA is located at 4800 W. Dewey Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89118. For additional information, call (702) 873-7722 or visit nevadaspca.org. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

