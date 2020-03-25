Local boutique to offer curbside pick up of hand sanitizer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local boutique is offering a service that makes it a little easier to get access to very high-in-demand products. Beauty Kitchen Boutique will offer curbside pick up of hand sanitizer, chemical-free all-purpose cleaner and self-care quarantine products beginning Friday.

Hand sanitizer, one of the most wanted items during the coronavirus pandemic, has been virtuously impossible to find in stores and is out-of-stock until May 1, on Amazon. So, BKB is hoping you take advantage of their offer.

Southern Nevadans can pick up the products at the boutique located in Boulder City at 501 Nevada Highway #5, during these times:

Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dark on Mondays and Wednesdays

Beauty Kitchen Boutique says guests can browse their website for inventory and then order by calling (702) 331-1371.

Beauty Kitchen Boutique founder, Heather Marianna, is an acclaimed local beauty expert, who has appeared as a self-care guru on over 75 national morning news programs. Marianna also previously starred on Bravo’s luxury reality TV show, “Tour Group.”