Local benefit helps struggling performers stay on the stage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special benefit held Saturday night is helping local entertainers who have struggled throughout the pandemic.

Las Vegas performers took the stage at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country bar in Town Square and performed for free.

The event, “Welcome Back Vegas,” raised money for the struggling artists. The hope is that this will be a recurring event and more entertainers can perform in front of a live audience, once again.

Several acts performed in a three hour period Saturday night. It was available to a crowd of people, and through pay per view.

People were able to grab drinks at the bar and, of course, had the chance to dance and mingle on the dance floor.

Marty Bindschatel, organizer of the event and COO of “Save Our Arts Foundation,” says this is a night he just had to be a part of.

“They are born entertainers, and this is what they do. That’s their life and that is their livelihood and it just made me so sad.” Bindschatel said. “So I just started reaching out to all my friends that are entertainers saying hey let’s do an event, let’s get some money in your pocket.”

The acts featured a variety of musical and comedic entertainment.

According to Bindschatel, this is just a small step in the right direction for the entertainment capital of the world.