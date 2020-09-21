Local bars prepare for reopening Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bars in and around Las Vegas can start serving again at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. Nevada’s Coronavirus Task Force voted last week to reopen spots that serve alcohol without food as well as bar tops with gaming.

As of Sunday afternoon, the bar top at Brando’s Sports Bar remains closed to patrons. There are no chairs here and the gaming machines say “out of service,” but that will soon change at 11:59 p.m.

People will once again be able to sit and gamble.

This is the second time bars, taverns, wineries and similar businesses are opening the doors during the pandemic. They were required to close in mid-July following an increase of cases.

Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force has been monitoring the situation and noticed progress being made in Clark County.

Business owners though must still follow social distancing guidelines, operate at 50 percent capacity and require facial coverings.

The owner of Brando’s Sports Bar, Anthony Brando, says he welcomes the task force’s decision and is already counting down the seconds.

“We’ll be standing here with a watch as soon as the second hand hits it, we’re ready to go. We’re ready to open,” Brando said. “The staff is very aware of what needs to be done from the social distancing standpoint and keeping the distances and every other measure that is in place. We’re ready to go.”

Brando says he is requiring patrons to wear a facemask when not sitting at a table. He also made the decision to make the bar non-smoking to increase safety for staff and guests.

Brando set-up partitions to go in between the gaming machines.