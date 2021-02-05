Local bars focus on celebrating Super Bowl LV safely

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Super Bowl LV is almost here, but this year it’s going to look a lot different, as parties and large gatherings at bars are a thing of the past due to the pandemic.

“We’re are going to be at 25% capacity,” said Amber Alloway — Executive Director of Jet Gaming, Skye Bar & Grill. “Everything is done by reservations only. We’ve taken a couple of reservations, but there are still some open spots. We will be showing the game, however there will be NO Super Bowl Party.”

This Sunday will look a lot different than year’s past, as sports bars around town find ways to open their doors for the big game in a safe way.

“The guests are participating well with the COVID-19 restrictions,” Alloway said. “Keeping their masks on and that is really what we need is to make sure everyone works together to ensure that everyone stays safe.”

Are you #SuperBowl Sunday Ready! 🏈🏆🍔🍻🍽 We went to two local sports bars to get the low down on their #GAMEDAY prep in the midst of a pandemic. What you need to know! Coming up at 6pm on #8NN #LasVegas #StaySafe @skyebarandgrill @Brooksys1 pic.twitter.com/CiSh7sA3QN — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) February 6, 2021

It’s usually a day where people usually sit side by side in large groups. Right now, the limit is 4 people per table. if your group is larger than that, you will be separated.

Over at Brooksy’s in the southwest, owner John Brooks knows that a packed house this year is not an option for his bar.

“We really don’t have a lot going on this year because we’re not trying to bring a whole lot of people,” Brooks said. “We know we are going to be turning people away already, which is very unfortunate.”

“The max amount of people at any facility is 50 so we have to take reservations for people,” Brooks continued.

Overall, both bars are just happy to be able to serve the community with masks, social distancing and paper menus.

Again, if you want to come out and watch the big game this Sunday, now is the time to make your reservation. Both bars we mentioned still have open slots.