Local bar shares reopening plans, ideas for industry’s future amid COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After months of uncertainty and two mandated shut downs, those who manage The Mint Tavern shared plans to safely reopen.

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Thursday to allow bars, taverns, wineries and similar businesses to reopen their doors at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, September 20.

This comes after these establishments were told to close their doors a second time in July, in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Nevada #COVID19 Mitigation & Management Task Force has voted to allow bars & taverns to re-open in Las #Vegas & #ClarkCounty, effective Sunday 11:59pm. #SocialDistancing guidelines must be followed. #Coronavirus — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 17, 2020

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride for us here,” Mark Hefter, the managing director of The Mint Tavern told 8 News Now of the process. “The hardest part for so many people is the lack of assurance in the future.”

He added that the process of closing, opening then closing again in the last six months hasn’t been easy for anyone.

“This was an industry that in this city especially, everybody knew you could make a very good living doing it,” he explained of the bar industry in Las Vegas. “And all of a sudden that has completely blown up.”

He said while he and his team are thrilled to get back to work, he doesn’t believe the industry’s struggles are over.

“It’s really a difficult high wire act to walk right now,” Hefter explained. “Costs increase because you can’t buy as much because you can’t have the same level of guests.”

Social distancing regulations and a 50 percent capacity cap are just a few of the required changes that will alter the experience we all remember.

“All these people that make this city work are now looking at what their future is like,” Hefter said. “In a very changed landscape.”

However, he urges everyone to bear with him as he works to bring a blend of fun and safety to our community.

“We’ll adapt because we are just happy to be open,” Hefter concluded.

The Mint Tavern is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday, September 23. The location will operate at 50 percent capacity and strictly follow all state regulations.