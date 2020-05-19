Local banner company evolves, sees a boom in demand thanks to schools, students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With many high school seniors graduating, a Valley business is seeing a lot of demand. Michael Hannon of Reliable Banner shared with 8 News Now how he had to evolve to keep his enterprise alive.

Hannon is Reliable Banners’ director of sales and has been running it for close to 20 years.

“Back in 2008-09, 2010, we went through the housing crash,” recalled Hannon, “We had to evolve.”

Evolving meant they had to purchase color printers and make signs for the public to purchase. Now, it’s coming full circle.

“The circumstance here that just happened really changed things over night,” said Hannon. “We had to let go of a few people.”

They even had to close a few days to reevaluate their business plan. But a few calls helped keep them afloat.

“Students started reaching out to us, actually, I think it was Palo Verde High School that reached out first, inquiring if we would make any type of signage to honor the senior class,” Hannon recounted.

East Career and Technical Academy called next, ordering 425 signs.

“Word of mouth really spread in a positive way that we are doing this, and it’s been great having some work,” said Hannon. “I was able to bring back one person.”

Hannon said his goal is to keep reinventing himself, as well as continue putting smiles on seniors’ faces.

“Just seeing the kids and the parents just happy to see their signs, it’s been rewarding for me,” said Hannon.

Resident Verdean Colburn expressed her gratitude, saying:

“It’s so special because one, as you know, our 2020 graduates don’t get to have a traditional graduation walk or ceremony, so, we will have a small dinner at my mom’s home for my son, and we’ll be putting this on the front yard.”

But what’s next for Hannon when graduations are over?

“We’re a small business, so we really rely on other small businesses, too,” he said.

Hannon noted the yard signs run about $20. The three by six foot size banners are about $60.