Local babies makes history by ringing in the 2020 New Year with their births

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A number of local families celebrated the birth of new babies on New Year’s Day. 8 News NOW has learned of three babies born early in the new decade: Two of them were born just seconds apart at midnight.

8 News NOW Reporter Cristen Drummond sat down with the parents of the baby believed to be the first baby born in Las Vegas. They talked to her just hours after the delivery.

“That was so cool,” said Latasha Atkinson, the baby’s mother.

The Atkinson/Johnson family welcomed a baby boy 37 seconds after the clock struck 12.

Little Marquis Johnson, Junior was born 6 pounds and 19 inches long when he was born.

“Everyone was jumping all around, and they were all happy,” Atkinson said.

Marquis is likely the first baby born in Las Vegas this year and decade.

“It’s just exciting,” Atkinson said. “I never thought that I would…. His little yawn is so cute.”

Atkinson said staff informed her of the possibility of having a New Year baby, but everything became a reality after she followed doctors instructions, including not to push for a bit

“I was looking like, ‘oh ok, am I supposed to just hold it? Do I clinch up?’,” Atkinson said. “They were like ‘push’ and I gave one big push, and it was like 12 o’clock, and I was like ‘oh, I did it!’ I felt like I won the “Price Is Right” or something.”

The parents wore masks around the baby as an extra precaution to him because they didn’t get a flu shot.

Little Marquis’ parents say they’re ready to support his ambitions and give him a life full of love.

“Whatever he wants to do, I’ll always be right behind him,” Marquis Johnson Sr. said.

The family will go home on Thursday, and that is where his six siblings will finally meet him.