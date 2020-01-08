Local Australians send pleas for help as blazes rage on

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While firefighters from Nevada, California and Utah are assisting Australia in their battle to control the wildfires in the region, the fires are devastating Australians who call Las Vegas home.

Some Australians are asking for the public’s support not just with monetary donations but also by writing kind words on social media to those impacted by these fires.

8 News Now spoke to Australian Maxmiliano Lopez who has been living in Las Vegas for three years and recently returned from visiting his home country.

Wildfires in Australia, courtesy of Gabriel Machuret in Candelo NSW

Lopez has stayed in touch with family and friends during the devastating fires in his country and shared untouched photos that show the blood-red skies and smoke of the apocalyptic wildfires.

He said that some friends are evacuating and some are starting to return home to see what’s left.

“It a big blow but they’ve got their spirits high, and like I said, a lot of them are just happy to be in good health and take it day by day, hoping for rain,” said Lopez.

Also making a plea for help are Australian athletes like local Aces basketball player Elizabeth Campbage who released this video on social media and linked a GoFundMe page.

AUSTRALIA NEEDS YOU ❤️ https://t.co/mUBnrllqil pic.twitter.com/4Zyi11IF8f — Elizabeth Cambage (@ecambage) January 7, 2020

Jonah Antonio with UNLV’s Men’s Basketball team also set up a GoFundMe page for donations and he posted a link to this on his Twitter Page.

I'm raising money for Australian Bushfires. Click to Donate: https://t.co/YJfKK2MxsD via @gofundme



Unfortunately i had to delete my original post that many shared, due to some compliance "issues" everything stands the same just reworded. please share again. — Jonah Antonio (@jonah__antonio) January 7, 2020

Those are just a few of the donation requests. Since the fire started, social media has been flooded with pledges to help victims, firefighters and wildlife.