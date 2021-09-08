Local assistance for those impacted by powerful earthquake in Mexico

People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, killing one person.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0.

It hit about 10 miles northeast of the city of Acapulco but was felt hundreds of miles away.

Julian Escutia is the consul of Mexico in Las Vegas and tells 8 News Now the quake was a very scary situation, especially after looking at all the images on social media.

The Mexican consulate is hoping to help locally, and have been following the news.

They say they are on the lookout for any major damage but so far everything seems to be ok.

Power was out for some time after the earthquake, but by Wednesday, it was back on.

Escutia adds that is important to be very aware because Mexico City is a place where earthquakes happen and very often, usually in September.

The biggest earthquakes have been in September of 1985, and September of 2017.

“So whenever there’s a major natural disaster, what we do is that we channel support through the Mexican Red Cross,” says Escutia. “If you have issues to connect with your family, you can contact us here. The consulate and try to help,” he adds.

Escutia adds that whenever there’s a natural disaster to pay very close attention to the instructions from local authorities.