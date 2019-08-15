Local artists model ‘Seven Magic Tires’ after famous art instillation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just off North Nellis Boulevard in front of Sunrise Mountain, you’ll spot something similar to the famous Seven Magic Mountains. Its creators dubbed it ‘Seven Magic Tires’.

Local artists Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez originally constructed the display as part of their collaboration for the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art’s #SorryForTheMessUNLV exhibition.

In an Instagram post, Favela revealed the pair created it “in honor of all the llanteras [tire shops] and mecánicos [mechanics] in East and North Las Vegas.”

You can find ‘Seven Magic Tires’ at 1000 North Nellis Boulevard. This colorful sight is one you won’t want to miss.