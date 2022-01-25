Local artist receives 4-year UNLV scholarship after winning diversity art contest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local artist is getting the chance of a lifetime after winning a four-year scholarship to UNLV.

Ellie Rush took part in an art contest held by UNLV and The Cosmopolitan resort and ended up winning first place.

Ellie Rush – Art mural winner (KLAS)

“Refractions” an art mural by Ellie Rush (KLAS)

The theme for the art contest was diversity and Rush tells 8 News now she decided to create a piece she calls “Refractions” to fit the theme.

She says her purple piece was inspired by the details of the massive chandelier that can be found at the Cosmopolitan resort on Las Vegas Boulevard.

“I figured that’s really similar to people, how people are so unique in their own special ways. I really wanted to communicate that idea through this piece,” Rush said.

The purple hand-painted mural has been put on display where resort employees can see it as they enter the building and start their workday.