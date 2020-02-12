Local artist designs mural for Kobe Bryant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local artist has designed a mural to honor the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter who died in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, on Jan. 26.

The 20-foot-long mural is located on a wall in the parking lot of Candid Worldwide LLC, a local commercial printer in the southwest valley. It’s on Nevso Drive, near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard.

It was designed by one of Candid Worldwide’s graphic artists, Eric Meidenbauer. The mural is a digital file and was printed on vinyl in 54” panels.

Then, it was applied to the concrete and heated on. While it looks as though it is painted on, the mural can be removed without damaging the wall.

Candid Worldwide says they make large graphics all the time, but this particular mural is extra special as it serves “a tribute to a special man and athlete.”