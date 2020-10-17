Local artist brings life to businesses in Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local artist is bringing vibrant designs in some of the businesses in the Arts District downtown. Conor Fathe-Aazam grew up in South Africa, but now makes a living as a graphic designer in Las Vegas.

Through hand lettering, the young artist is helping shape the look and vibes with his murals.

“We are trying to really bring the Art District up and get the culture out there and there’s a lot of artists that really do an amazing thing here and so I’m just happy to contribute to that,” Fathe-Aazam said. “Creating has always been a passion of mine, and it really gives me a sense of accomplishment and to create something out of thin air and really be proud of the work that you’ve done, the time that you’ve put into it, it’s so much about the journey than the destination.”

Fathe-Aazam also had the unique opportunity to create the large backdrop that stood behind former Vice President Joe Biden at Southeast Technical Academy in Henderson last week.