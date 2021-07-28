Local animal rescue shares shock and fear after burglary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local animal rescue is asking for the community’s help after its pet supply store was burglarized this week.

“This was entirely shattered,” Sheryl Green said of the front door at Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas. “There was glass everywhere.”

Green, who’s the organization’s director of communications, said the store near Rainbow Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard is a spot meant for sanctuary that was shaken and smashed.

“It looks like when they cut through the glass,” Green said of those responsible. “It looks like they cut themselves. There were droplets all over here, and they tried to cover it up with paint.”

The animals weren’t hurt, but they were terrorized, as some were found hiding behind doors. Others were taken to the vet frightened and vomiting.

“It happens,” Green added of the burglary. “But you never expect that they are going to come inside and threaten the safety of the animals.”

Green also spoke Wednesday on what was stolen.

“They took our iPad which is our point-of-sale system,” she explained. “So, we are right now not able to take credit cards. So, it is also kind of hurting our business, as we are a pet supply store.”

Around $150 was also taken, which may not seem like much, but for a non-profit, every cent is crucial.

“We have to think what could that have been used for?” Green told 8 News Now of the money stolen. “How many animals could we have helped with that?”

Therefore, as Hearts Alive Village continues to clean up, Green said they are asking for help.

“We’re grateful for our community,” Green said. “Supporting us and being here during this time.”

This way, they can continue to serve animals and their families across Southern Nevada.

Green told 8 News Now the Hearts Alive Village Pet Supply Store has a security system, but it failed the night of the burglary, so they were not able to obtain any video footage.

If you know anything or have an idea of who’s responsible, call Metro Police at 702-828-3111.

If you’d like to help Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas or learn more about donating, CLICK HERE.