Local advocate spreads awareness on World Cancer Survivors Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, June 6 is World Cancer Survivors Day. It’s a time for those who lived to see another day inspire those recently diagnosed, and provide support for families.

When someone is diagnosed with cancer, there are many questions.

Deana Marcello knows first hand how the disease can impact a person and their family.

“I have a great friend and colleague who just beat breast cancer… I’m honored to have her as a friend and cancer survivor,” Marcello said. “Unfortunately, I did lose my father to brain cancer. He was a local commercial real estate developer here in Vegas.”

Thousands across the country, like her, recognize June 6 as Cancer Survivors Day.

“It’s a lot of pressure on a significant other who maybe now has to be the primary breadwinner and go out and source funding to help their loved one go through these very expensive treatments. It’s a journey for everyone,” she explained.

Since remission is different for each person, support from the community is necessary.

Marcello gives back by volunteering with the American Cancer Society’s research campaign.

“Since January of 2021, American Cancer Society has 299 women-led research trials going on. I just thought that was really incredible and a campaign that I wanted to get behind.”

The hope is this research can help lead to a cure, so everyone can survive the disease.

Since 1946, the American Cancer Society has contributed $5 billion in cancer research.