Local activists peacefully end camp out to stand with homeless after officers arrive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local activists gathered in Las Vegas Sunday night to stand in solidarity with the homeless population. They’re also speaking out against the city’s controversial policies.

A few dozen people gathered at Huntridge Circle Park but were quickly cleared out. That’s because officers arrived and said the park was closed.

The camp out started at around 4 p.m. While activists were there, they were holding signs and sitting in tents, all to fight back against the City of Las Vegas’ homeless ordinances.

They were both passed by the city council.

The first one bans homeless people from sleeping or camping on city sidewalks and near residential areas. The second one has to do with sidewalk cleaning.

Penalties includes fines up to $1,000 and possible jail time, but that’s only if there are no shelter beds available. The activists got into a bit of an argument with a woman who lives in the area about their actions.

“Circle Park is an integral part of this community and it’s been closed for quite some time,” said activist Annelize Friedman. “So, in accordance with all the anti-homeless behavior, camping bans, gentrification, we decided to open it up.”

“If we’re over here and we’re going to talk about helping people, then why don’t you come and talk about what you’re going to do quash warrants,” the local woman replied during the argument.

City marshals and even some police officers showed up because the park was closed. The protesters packed up their things and left, saying they had no plans to get arrested.

Some signs at the camp out directly called out Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the city council for the homeless ordinances. Activists hope to get those rules overturned.