Local academy expands as a new school year begins

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just in time for the start of the academic year, Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy has added kindergarten to its program.

A new curriculum that is focused on Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering, and Mathematics will also be added when the new school year begins.

The free program is open to North Las Vegas families with children in grades K-8, as well as children of a parent or caregiver who works for a business located in North Las Vegas.

For more information click here .